Branchville plans hinge on sewers

Branchville, the town’s “forgotten child,” as First Selectman Rudy Marconi calls it, could become a hub of development, economic growth, perhaps even affordable housing — if sewers are added to an area with a train station and Route 7.

“The biggest issue? What to do about sewer,” Marconi told the Oct. 6 Board of Selectmen’s meeting.

“It would change the whole complexion of Branchville.”

The in-progress Branchville TOD (transit-oriented development) study describes different possible futures for a “targeted focus area” — 40 acres in Ridgefield, 10 acres in Wilton and four acres in Redding. A draft report on the study projects “development potential over a five-year period” as:

Office, 1,000-2,250 square feet.

Retail-services-food, 2,500-7,500 square feet.

Housing (rental) 20-50 units.

But with sewer lines and access to a treatment plant, the study projects Branchville could someday accommodate:

449 townhouse and apartment units.

68,000 square feet of commercial space.

1,256 parking spaces.

“This represents a full build-out of the site, which would require a sewer connection to a wastewater treatment facility,” says a summary of the Branchville TOD task force’s September meeting. “Assuming a full build-out, the preferred concept would generate an additional $3.3 million in property tax revenue per year.”

Those “build-out summary” projections show “what the focus area is capable of physically supporting if sewer service is provided,” said Francisco Gomes of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments, the senior project manager of the Branchville TOD study.

“It’s important to stress that this plan is identifying what could happen in Branchville should the correct infrastructure and regulatory environment be put in place,” Gomes said. “Actual development and redevelopment in Branchville will be up to the private property owners and developers and will likely diverge significantly from this plan.”

The town is looking into creating an “incentive housing zone” that would allow affordable housing at higher densities in Branchville. Unlike the state’s 8-30g affordable housing regulation, the incentive housing zone allows the Planning and Zoning Commission to retain control.

“If you adopt an incentive housing zone, it precludes a developer from coming in under 8-30g,” Marconi told the selectmen.

The TOD study’s progress will be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission — the tentative date is Nov. 1 — as well as the Board of Selectmen and eventually a public hearing.

Sewage disposal remains a challenge.

Redding has sewers in Georgetown, just south of Branchville, and the plant isn’t being used up to capacity, Marconi said.

“What we want to do is get into the sewer plant,” he told the selectmen.

But Redding First Selectwoman Julia Pemberton isn’t interested in assigning any of the Georgetown plant capacity over to Ridgefield for Branchville development, he said. Redding is holding on to excess capacity in hope something eventually comes of the long-planned Gilbert & Bennett property re-development project.

“There’s nothing being done with the property,” Marconi said.

Redding might go after the property for back taxes, he said.

A previous owner had put $16 million into cleanup of pollution left by the old wire mill operations.

“It was Gilbert & Bennett for years,” he said.

Ridgefield is also investigating the potential of a package treatment plant with a large septic system. The area under the Branchville baseball field was considered a possibility, Marconi said, but preliminary reports were that it wouldn’t provide the capacity needed for substantial redevelopment in the area.

“It really doesn’t give you much at all,” he said.

“If we don’t put a pipe in for Branchville, we’re really choking any future development there.”