Family Facetime: Dinner project to open communication, build connections

Dinner is the most reliable way for families to connect face to face.

That’s the philosophy behind Family Facetime, a project sponsored by the Goldstone Foundation, Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, Ridgefield Community Coalition Against Substance Abuse, and Insight Counseling.

Organizers hope the program will boost academic performance, reduce substance use by teens, lower risk of depression, lower risk of eating disorders, improve vocabulary, and build closer family relationships through promoting technology-free family dinners in Ridgefield.

“Building that connection is hard to do sometimes,” said Laura Cleary, the coalition’s coordinator, who serves as a liaison to other youth groups in town. “But we believe strengthening that family connection is the most important thing you can do for a young kid because it’s something that’s there for them the rest of their life.”

The purpose of the project, which will include four discounted dinners from November to May and a different family game to be played after each meal, is about creating a positive outlet for those struggling with busy schedules, according to Cleary.

“We’re just trying to get the message out there,” she said. “We want to make it easier for them to develop a family dinner habit.”

Participating families order discounted dinners from one of four restaurants, have a technology-free dinner, play a game after dinner, and report the outcomes in a survey.

“There are other ways to develop those family relationships — you go on a hike on Saturday morning or make breakfast Sunday,” Cleary added. “There are a lot of options; dinners aren’t the only ways for people to connect.”

To clear the dining room table of cell phones and tablets, Family Facetime organizers will be providing participating families with a “technology basket” that will help all members — young and old — unplug from their devices.

“I got the idea for the basket from Chick-fil-A, believe it or not,” Cleary said. “I had seen that they do this at some of their restaurants and call it a ‘cell phone coop’ and we just put our own spin on it.”

In addition to the food, the games and the basket, participating parents will get to attend a free parent night at the Lounsbury House on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that will include dinner and a special speaker.

Before that, the families will have experienced two family dinners — one on Nov. 16 and another on Jan. 18 — with two more scheduled later in the spring.

All of the dates picked are on Wednesdays.

“We wanted to do it during a weeknight and we looked at all four nights,” Cleary explained. “We thought Wednesdays would work best for families, as well as the businesses who are providing the meals.”

The restaurants are Genoa Deli, Millo Farms, Parma Market, and Southwest Cafe.

And they could be cooking up to as many as 100 meals if Cleary and the rest of the Family Facetime organizers hit their maximum number of participants.

“This is the first time we’ve tried it,” she said. “It’s a pilot program, so we don’t really know what to expect.”

The program will survey participating families once the project concludes in the spring to see if this will become an annual tradition.

“We really want to see what worked and what didn’t,” Cleary said. “We want to see if we’re going to continue with it, and if it gets a huge turnout, expand it.”

There’s no plan to compete with the community family dinner night that the Boys & Girls Club hosts every September.

“We’re looking to complement that event and get families into that habit in their own homes,” Cleary said.

“Some people find it very challenging to sit down together,” she said.

There will be a kickoff event at the Recreation Center Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 9. For more information about the Family Facetime project, visit familyfacetime.org