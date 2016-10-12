The Ridgefield Press

ALS fund-raiser Thursday, walk Sunday for ‘Annie’

Anne Sheehan Doughty

An ALS fund-raiser is planned in memory of Annie Sheehan Doughty, who grew up in Ridgefield and died of the affliction often known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, at The Ancient Mariner restaurant from 6 to 10 on Thursday, Oct. 13. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and entertainment by DJ Big Daddy.

The fund-raiser is three days before Doughty’s family and friends — “Annie’s Army” — will take part in a Walk to Defeat ALS, on Sunday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. Proceeds from both will go to the ALS Association, Connecticut Chapter, for research and assistance to Connecticut families.

