To the Editor:

I believe that the rail trail should not allow bikes and we should not expand it. I think that if we expand the rail trail we would have to cut trees and bushes to make room for expansion. It would also make the rail trail less nature-like and more modern. The rail trail was supposed to be a walk through nature but if we expand it, we would have to add signs and bridges which defeats the purpose of the rail trail. Due to these reasons I think the rail trail should not be expanded.

Joseph I., age 11