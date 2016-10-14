The Ridgefield Press

Voters transfer money to paint schoolhouse

By Macklin K. Reid on October 14, 2016 in News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

A Town Meeting of close to 30 people unanimously approved the transfer of $8,800 to pay for painting and some repairs of the Peter Parley Schoolhouse at the intersection of West Lane and Route 35.

“This building is in disrepair. It needs paining badly — there is lead,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told the meeting in town hall Thursday, Oct. 6.

Most of the money is for painting, but the repairs involve exterior woodwork and inside there’s some plaster work and a light fixture.

Money came out of a $60,000 account for painting the Venus Municipal Building, which came in under budget.

