Voters transfer money to paint schoolhouse

A Town Meeting of close to 30 people unanimously approved the transfer of $8,800 to pay for painting and some repairs of the Peter Parley Schoolhouse at the intersection of West Lane and Route 35.

“This building is in disrepair. It needs paining badly — there is lead,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told the meeting in town hall Thursday, Oct. 6.

Most of the money is for painting, but the repairs involve exterior woodwork and inside there’s some plaster work and a light fixture.

Money came out of a $60,000 account for painting the Venus Municipal Building, which came in under budget.