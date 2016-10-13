Route 7 brewery: Redding resident aims to make, sell beer

Ridgefield may have a homegrown microbrewery in its future.

Robert Kaye, who owns Riverside Fence in Wilton and property at 137 Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7) in Ridgefield, will take plans before the Planning and Zoning Commission in the coming weeks.

Kaye, whose fencing business also has an office in Ridgefield and shares the space with several other contractors at the multi-suite location on Route 7, went in front of the planners for a pre-submission concept meeting Oct. 4 to discuss the establishment of a brewery and potential zoning regulation amendments.

His attorney, Robert Jewell, told The Press Tuesday, Oct. 11, that Kaye plans to own and operate the brewery with his son, and is pretty close to submitting an application to the town’s zoning office.

“It actually fits in with the existing regulations,” Jewell said. “But we’re trying to see if we need to extend the manufacturing use — that’s already part of the zone — to include brewing.”

The business, which is located behind La Pietra Custom Marble and Granite and Riverbend Wood Floor Co. at 139 Ethan Allen Highway, is in the town’s B2 commercial zone.

That means Kaye, a Redding resident, and his son are permitted to not only make the beer but sell it, too.

“His plan is to renovate about 300 square feet of the existing building back there and start making beer,” Jewell said.

There will be a tasting room for those who stop by and try samples, but there will not be a tap room — or brewery pub — like other microbreweries have at their establishments.

“The hope is that the quality of the beer spreads through word of mouth and that local restaurants pick it up and begin to sell it,” Jewell said.

Of course, before any of that happens, Kaye has to receive approval.

Jewell didn’t want to give the application a timeline but said it should be back on the commission’s agenda by early next month.

“I don’t think it should take much longer,” he said. “We’re pretty close to getting everything in — two to three weeks.”