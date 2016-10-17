Planners approve new Schlumberger driveway

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special permit revision to allow for the construction of a new gravel driveway, the reconstruction of a previously removed driveway and the temporary storage of fill on the Schlumberger property off Old Quarry Road at its Oct. 4 meeting.

Assistant planner Adam Schnell told The Press Tuesday, Oct. 11, that the special permit revision doesn’t allow for the town to build any buildings on the site.

“It’s currently only for dirt and soil,” he said. “They’re stockpiling fill to try and stabilize the site; they’re not building anything new.”

Schnell said the driveway will allow trucks to better navigate the site as it undergoes construction work.

The fill will be coming from the Charter Home Partners property, 77 Sunset Lane, as part of that site’s excavation work to build condos and coach homes.

“The town wants to utilize the fill instead of trucking it in from a distance,” Schnell said.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi told The Press Tuesday that the town plans to use the fill to help create a road bed that will connect the two driveways as a loop road.

Long term, the environmental work will help restore the property for eventual tenants that the town has lined up to rent the Philip Johnson building and Schlumberger auditorium.

“In order to achieve the restoration of the site back to the way it was, we needed to replace the 6,000 yards of dirt that were removed,” Marconi said. “Enter Charter Homes: They said, ‘We have too much dirt, do you need it?’ The town of Ridgefield’s response was ‘Absolutely, we’ll use all of the 6,000 yards,’ and that’s what we’ve been doing, so it was a win-win.”