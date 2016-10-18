Big Frank Dreger: The crook who loved corned beef

For “Big Frank” Dreger, Ridgefield started out being just one stop on a long road of crime. However, his heist here helped prove his undoing, and with the aid of a corned beef dinner and a bottle or two of homebrew beer, he wound up spending the rest of his life in prison.

The story began Thursday, Feb. 23, 1933, when Upagenstit, the palatial mansion of Mrs. Frederic E. Lewis on West Lane, was broken into and silver worth more than $10,000 —$180,000 in today’s money — was stolen.

“What adds mystery to the case is the fact that there were three dogs in the house at the time, and the servants quarters were occupied,” reported the following week’s Ridgefield Press. Mrs. Lewis herself was at her New York City residence.

“It was a big case, a terrifying case for the people of Ridgefield and particularly the Lewis family,” Leo F. Carroll recalled in a 1975 interview. Carroll had been a lieutenant with the Connecticut State Police, assigned to the Ridgefield barracks, and had headed the investigation.

The silver-thieving spree continued down-county, with homes of the rich in Greenwich and Darien being hit. Finally, on the night of June 11, 1933, Darien police picked up two men carrying pillowcases filled with silver taken from a nearby mansion. One suspect was Frank Dreger, clearly the leader of the operation.

Corned beef and beer

Despite being caught red-handed and undergoing hours of grilling, Dreger refused to cooperate with Darien police. Carroll told the story this way 40 years later.

“One morning, a police officer over in Darien by the name of Amos Anderson phoned me and told me he had a silver thief he caught in his custody, but couldn’t get anything out of him. He knew I had this silver robbery, so he loaned him to me. I brought him to the Ridgefield barracks and it just so happened that particular day we were having corned beef for dinner. This suspect smelled that corned beef cooking and he asked me if it was corned beef. I said it was, and I said you’re going to have some for dinner. But before you eat, you ought to cooperate with me and tell me something.”

“Well,” replied Dreger, “what do you want to know?”

Carroll described the Lewis estate burglary and asked whether Dreger was involved.

“Well, let me think it over — I don’t want to talk too much,” Dreger replied. “Are you going to take my fingerprints?”

Carroll said yes.

“Well, you’ll find that I have a record, and you’ll find that I’ve been a silver thief. But I want to think it over before I talk — but you say you’re going to have me for a corned beef dinner?”

“I certainly am,” replied Carroll.

“You know, I love corned beef and if I could only have a bottle of beer, I might be able to help you,” Dreger said.

Prohibition had not yet been repealed and alcohol was, of course, never served at the state police barracks. However, said Carroll, “I went to a home brewery down the street and got a bottle of beer.” (Some accounts say more than one bottle was acquired.)

“Well, that suspect after dinner took me for a ride up to a mountain in North Salem and there, under a tree, were the empty silver sacks” from the Upagenstit heist.

Life of crime

A native of Germany, Frank Xavier Dreger was born in 1872, dropped out of high school, and came to New York City in 1894. He worked as a cook, and became a citizen in 1901. By 1905, he was in prison at Auburn, N.Y., for an unspecified crime, and was also there in 1925, according to census records. He’d also done time in Sing Sing.

Dreger was a burglar, specializing in silver. According to the Press account, Dreger “has the appearance of a tramp” and “is known as the smartest silver thief in the United States. … The fact that Lt. Carroll and those who assisted him obtained his confession makes one of the biggest accomplishments of the State Police in years.”

Dreger, the newspaper said, was “a very interesting personality. He has traveled extensively in Europe and his conversation appears to be very cultured. He is a man well along in years with a good constitution, borne out by the fact that he has been shot three times and has suffered no after-effects.”

He was good at what he did. All told, between February and June, Dreger had stolen silver in Ridgefield, Greenwich and Darien worth $150,000 — that’s about $2.7 million in today’s dollars.

Upagenstit

Dreger told Carroll he had left New York with the intention of scouting out Ridgefield, “having heard a great deal about its wealth,” The Press reported. Coming into town, he passed by the Lewis estate — a hundred-acre spread so elaborate it once had a staff of 100 workers, including the family’s own private physician; it seemed a likely candidate. He continued to Danbury, returning after dark with his partner, 20-year-old Joseph Guarino.

At the Lewis mansion, Dreger showed Carroll where he cut the glass of a side door to gain entry and how he made friends with the household dogs, using some raw meat. He then re-enacted his removal of the silver from a pantry and other locations.

What happened to the loot? A few pieces were recovered from Dreger’s New York City apartment, but most items had been melted down for sale — to the United States government for making coins!

Dreger pleaded guilty to the charges of burglary while armed, and in less than a week had been sentenced to 12 to 20 years in prison at Wethersfield.

Piracy

The burglary bust was not the end of Dreger’s problems with the law, however. Police on Long Island noticed a similarity between him and Guarino and a pair of gangsters wanted for a bizarre murder two years earlier.

In what the New York Times called “an unprecedented story of piracy,” an “old man and young man” in a canoe had boarded the cabin cruiser of Benjamin Collings on Sept. 10, 1931, off Long Island. They beat up the 38-year-old Collings, a Dartmouth-graduate marine engineer from Stamford, then bound him and threw him overboard. Kidnapping his 28-year-old wife, they paddled away in a canoe, leaving the Collings’ 5-year-old daughter behind on the yacht. Mrs. Collings was later abandoned on another motorboat moored offshore. She and the child were later found safe. Her husband’s body eventually washed ashore on Long Island.

The story made headlines across the country for days and continued to pop up again for several years as police came up with new suspects. Though it was nearly two years since the killing and kidnapping, a policeman noticed the similarity between Dreger and Guarino and the descriptions of the thugs who had killed Collings.

Dreger and Guarino were shown to Mrs. Collings, who spotted a resemblance between Dreger and the older attacker. Dreger denied any connection with the case.

“I would not kill anybody,” Dreger told police. “I only steal from the rich.”

When Mrs. Collings viewed him a second time the next day, she decided that Dreger was not one of the “pirates.”

That brief episode of misidentification made headlines across the country — even the front page of the Idaho Falls Post Register.

Dreger never had another chance at his illicit craft of silver thievery — or to drink another beer. He died in the state prison in 1941 at the age of 69.

This is an excerpt from the new book Wicked Ridgefield, published this week by The History Press and available at Books on the Common. Author Jack Sanders is a former Press editor.