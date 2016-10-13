Ridgefield property transfers Sept. 27-30

Seven houses and one business condominium, worth a total of $4,739,000, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Sept. 27 and 30. The town received $11,847 in conveyance taxes on the transfers, which included:

90 Canterbury Lane: Jeffrey J. Leonard and Sofia Metaxas of Jupiter, Fla., to Smadar Ledany-Unger and Dane Unger of Brookfield, Sept. 27, $555,000.

24 Hamilton Road: Michael Ruddy and Jennifer Ockenden-Ruddy of Omaha, Neb., to N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, of Omaha, Sept. 27, $882,000.

70 Fulling Mill Lane: David C. III and Andrea R. Beebe to Paul J. Ketchum and Corinne M. Tuozzoli of Stamford, Sept. 28, $595,000.

20 Blackman Road: Leonard G. and Alison Sedney to Anthony Jr. and Ella Rose Lanzi of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., Sept. 28, $617,500.

4 Prospect Street: Charles R. Perrin, trustee, to Aquila Real Estate Holding Co. LLC of South Salem, N.Y., Sept. 28, $545,000.

16 Sugarloaf Mountain Road: Rhett W. Bridgman to Joseph Ahlstrin of Eastchester, N.Y., Sept. 29, $439,000.

223 Mamanasco Road: Garden Court Design LLC to Salomon Vidal Herrera Linares, Sept. 29, $220,000.

593 North Salem Road: Lorain McBurney, trustee, to Marie C. Flavin of 53 New Street, Sept. 30, $885,000.