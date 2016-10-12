School garden dedicated to George Washington Carver

The Barlow Mountain School community has recently dedicated its garden to George Washington Carver, the botanist and inventor. Coordinators of the garden were approached last year by Claire Watson Garcia of Ridgefield, who is working to have Carver recognized in the garden at the White House for his role as the grandfather of agriculture in our country.

After learning more of Carver’s impact on agriculture, garden coordinators decided to formally dedicate the garden to him and placed a plaque to commemorate the dedication and will be sending an identical plaque to the White House as a gift from the school.