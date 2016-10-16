Looking Back: When Willie came to the rescue and Smith was very optimistic

After spending 20 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Joseph Heyman announced 25 years ago that he was retiring, the Oct. 17, 1991, Press reported.

“I’ve been thinking of this for several years — it’s not a quick decision,” he said. “One should end something when it’s going well. What’s fun for me is to think that we make a difference and and that by us being involved, the situation is a little bit better.”

“In the long run, Connecticut will continue to be attractive to business,” Gary Smith, president of the Ridgefield Bank and vice president of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview. “A lot of people have a mind-set the economic pie is finite, but the pie is getting bigger, as service businesses replace a manufacturing economy. You kind of have to believe in the long haul. The state is well-located, and we’ll solve our fiscal problems.”

Births that week included Graden Gallagher Reid, son of Mack and Betsy Reid, on Oct. 11.

50 years ago

The Rt. Rev. Benjamin Washburn of Barrack Hill Road, retired Episcopal bishop of Newark, N.J., died at the age of 80, the Oct. 20 Press reported. Bishop Washburn had been involved in many aspects of the Episcopal church for many years, including overseeing hymnals.

Cornelius and Kathryn Ryan returned from a trip to Europe, where Mr. Ryan was promoting his new book on World War II, The Last Battle. To offset Russian propaganda attacks leveled against Ryan, Mayor Willie Brandt of Berlin met with the author and congratulated him on the book. Brandt told The Press that Ryan’s book on the fall of Berlin in 1945 contained “for the first time the truth about the siege and fall of Berlin” and he labeled “ridiculous” Soviet charges that Ryan had “falsified the part played by the Red Army in taking the city in 1945.”

Richard M. Nixon wrote a letter praising Ridgefielder Romeo Petroni, the congressional candidate. “Your party at the national level as well as the Connecticut level has been tremendously encouraged by the fine campaign you are conducting in the Fifth District,” Nixon wrote. “The essential ingredients of victory in any election campaign, I believe, are relatively simple ones: a good candidate and a good campaign. The Republican party has both in abundance in the Fifth District.”

Robert R. Rowella, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Rowella of Riverside Drive, completed Air Force basic training and was assigned to Travis Force Base in California to train as a transportation specialist. He was a 1966 graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Mr. and Mrs. Francis D. Martin marked their 50th wedding anniversary.

New voters included William and Joan Cozens of Route 7, Beverly A. Besse of Gilbert Street, Torrey M. Cooke of Old Branchville Road, Joan E. Green of Roberts Lane, and Mr. and Mrs. Ola d’Aulaire of Whipstick Road.

Detective Sgt. Richard Bellagamba attended an FBI conference in New Haven on the “image of law enforcers.”

John C. Kelly of Wilton Road West, former commander of the Connecticut State Police, was seeking another term as state representative from Ridgefield and favored the new Route 7 expressway. “Because of the increase in population, we will need more schools, better transportation and we’d like to get started on Route 7,” he said. “That doesn’t seem to be progressing. On Sunday, Oct. 2, there was bumper-to-bumper traffic from Norwalk to Danbury. With a new Route 7, you wouldn’t have that.”—J.S.