Fall in Love with Ridgefield this weekend is more than Friday night’s haunted hayride, Saturday morning’s Halloween window painting, and scarecrows up and down Main Street. With sales in shops and stores, and seasonal specials in restaurants, it’s a time for Ridgefielders to take stock of how lucky they are to live where they do, and get out and support the town’s businesses.
Ridgefield’s political leaders and business community are working hard to keep the village sidewalks inviting, the downtown thriving. They’re studying parking, the town’s retail dynamics, and they’re working with the state Department of Transportation on improving traffic flow on Main Street.
But they can’t do it alone. Shoppers and sidewalk strollers, folks visiting stores and dining out in restaurants are the lifeblood of the town’s commercial district.
The Internet and online shopping have been eroding the strength of brick and mortar businesses all across the nation. If Ridgefielders want their town with its pretty village to continue as they’ve known it, they’ve got to step up and do some of their business in town — rather than at some giant mall, or wandering the electronic spend-o-scape.
Ridgefield’s central business district has a bookstore, a toy store, and shops selling housewares and hardware, flowers and fashions.
The Fall in Love with Ridgefield events this weekend present an opportunity to do some shopping, see what the merchants are offering, pick up some sale items, maybe have lunch or dine out in the evening.
It should be great fall weather. Enjoy the treasure that is your town.
Editorial: Village weekend
By Macklin K. Reid on October 14, 2016 in Commentary, Editorial · 0 Comments
