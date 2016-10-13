Selectmen OK radio tower lease: ‘Oldies’ for 25 more years?

A 25-year lease of a radio tower site has been renewed by the selectmen, allowing an automated oldies station to stay on the air.

Danbury-based Berkshire Broadcasting Corp. will pay the town roughly $1,800 a year, rising annually with the consumer price index, from 2017 to 2042 to continue broadcasting from the tower in the Great Swamp behind the town transfer station. The lease renewal was unanimously approved by the Board of Selectmen Thursday, Oct. 6.

Berkshire broadcasts from the Ridgefield site as WAXB at 850 AM and 94.5 FM, using a “classic hits” format. The firm also owns two other stations, WLAD 850 AM and WDAQ 98.3 FM.

The agreement approved by the selectmen mostly extends the terms of an expiring 25-year lease.

One change, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said, is a re-acquisition clause that the town added to the lease. Originally, the town wanted to be able to reclaim the property with one-year’s notice, he said, but Berkshire requested that the notice be increased to three years. Marconi said the town proposed a compromise of two years, but Berkshire argued that wasn’t long enough for the station to replace the tower.

“They said we’re really going to need a good three years to find another site and build it,” Marconi told the selectmen.

The selectmen agreed to the three years.

Under the original 25-year lease, rent on the tower site went from $1,000 a year in 1992 to $1,772 for 2016 — tracking the consumer price index’s annual increases, which is standard with most leases of town property, Marconi told the selectmen. The CPI increases over the last 25 years have ranged from a low of 0.1% in 2016 to a high of 3.9% in 2006.