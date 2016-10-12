Sponsored Content:
There’s a new look going around town, and it’s coming directly from Whip Blow Dry Bar + Salon.
The hairstyle and makeup salon recently opened its doors, bringing the “blow dry bar” concept to downtown Ridgefield.
“It started to take off around 10 years ago and it’s really exploded over the last couple of years,” said owner Amy Pal about the latest trend in the hairstyling industry.
“There’s a social aspect to it that’s more than just sitting down with a stylist to get your haircut,” Pal added. “We encourage friends to come in together and catch up with each other. It’s like getting your nails done, but you’re getting your hair blown out instead.”
Whip is far more than blow drying — the business is a salon that offers haircuts and color services for women, men and children.
The haircuts range from a variety of different styles, with fun names like “Fashionista” to “Bombshell” to “Sassy,” that are displayed on Whip’s “Look Book” featuring models from Ridgefield.
Pal said it helps that customers can view the styles using an easily downloadable app called Whip Salon.
“The app empowers them to come in whenever they want and know what they’re getting before the come in,” she said. “They can do everything on it from booking an appointment to looking at our hairstylists — it guides you through the entire process.”
“It’s all about flexibility and creating a hassle-free, high-end experience,” Pal said. “We want to help the customer articulate what they want.”
Whip, at 23 Governor Street next to Bissell Pharmacy, started construction on Aug. 7.
“I couldn’t move in here soon enough,” Pal said. “I knew when the space became available, it would be perfect because we’re right in the downtown area with plenty of parking.”
Pal, an entrepreneur who introduced and sold two JoyRide spin studios in Ridgefield and Wilton in two years, said she had a gut feeling that residents would embrace the blow dry bar concept. “I knew there was a need for a new, hip, blow dry concept here, but I didn’t want to limit it to just blowouts,” she said.
That’s why she added the haircutting services, as well as the makeup — something that she believes will make it stand out against the competition. She hired celebrity makeup artist Brandy Gomez-Duplessis to ensure that a blowdry at Whip Salon would take customer service to the next level.
As part of its blowout package, Whip includes a shampoo, a scalp massage, a blowout of the customer’s choice and finally the “perfect pout” — a lipstick application done by Gomez-Duplessis — all for $38.
Blowout memberships, which all include a free birthday blowout, offer members two to eight blowouts per month.
Whip also offer men’s haircuts that include a complimentary microbrew as well as kids cuts called “#whippersnappers” cuts for $24-$28.
The goal is for clients to be able to visit several times a week, or drop in at the spur of the moment at their own convenience.
“It’s all about making our services as convenient to our customers as possible,” Pal said.
Whip is open seven days a week: Saturday through Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Wednesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More info: WhipSalon.com, Whip app, 203-442-6444, or find Whip on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.