Ridgefield Old Timers Association to host awards ceremony Saturday

The Ridgefield Old Timers Association will honor outstanding athletes, an educator, and a civic leader, and give an award for service to the community, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Mary’s Hall on High Ridge.

The 25th annual awards ceremony is open to the public. The proceeds fund scholarships for Ridgefield High School graduates.

Honorees this year include Elaine and John Couri, civic; Jim Muraski, educator; the undefeated 1968 Ridgefield High School football team; Tom Belote, posthumous; Soccer Club of Ridgefield founders, and, for sports, Kate McMorran Leavey, Susan Ellis, Chip Wood, John Croce, Bill Van Orman, and Cliff Onalfo.

The cocktail hour and silent auction will start at 6 and the dinner, catered by Ridgefield Prime, will start at 7. Music will be provided by the Senior Melodiers. The cost is $55 and tickets are available online at the Old Timers website, ridgefieldoldtimers.org, or at [email protected]