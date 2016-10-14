Old Timers awards ceremony: William Van Orman, golfing great

William Van Orman was an outstanding golfer and hockey player from Ridgefield High School back in the early 1980s. For the 25 years that the Old Timers Association has given awards, this will be the first time a golfer has received one.

After high school, Van Orman focused his talents on golf and went on to have an outstanding career in his field. Although he loved hockey, most of his hockey skills were left behind after high school. Van Orman fondly remembers being the Ridgefield hockey captain along with Bobby Neumann and Terry Hughes.

Being brought up in the South, Van Orman started golfing as a very young boy, but he did not think about becoming a pro until high school, when he made the All American High School team, finished 10th in the nationals for high school golf, and was the winner of the 1981 state championships.

Because Van Orman had lived in Alabama and knew the University of Alabama was a great golf school, he applied for a scholarship and got it. He had hoped to find a school where he could play both hockey and golf but could not find one at the time.

While at Alabama, Van Orman captained the golf team for two years and was the first golfer in the school to qualify for the U.S. Open. This open was played at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Detroit and his father was his caddy. This event will always be a highlight of Van Orman’s life.

After college Van Orman turned professional and competed on various tours around the globe, including Europe, South America and South Africa. He also competed again in the U.S. Open in 2000 at Pebble Beach and qualified for the PGA School almost every year, getting to the second or third level.

To keep his golfing career on track, Van Orman also became the golf pro at several well-known golf clubs, such as the Sleepy Hollow Country Club, Hudson National Golf Club, Winged Foot Golf Club, and the Meadow Brook Club in Jericho, N.Y., where he now teaches. Because of his success as a golf pro, he has also appeared on the Golfing Network Television Program.

Throughout the years, Van Orman has won some prestigious tournaments, including the 2010 Long Island PGA Championship, the 2000 Marbella Open in Chile, the 1999 Westchester Open, and the 1998 Eastern Club Professional Championship.

He can also claim three course records at various golf clubs, winning the longest driving championship two times, and competing successfully in the Peiz World Putting Championships.

Hampering Van Orman’s golfing success has been two hip replacements and two major hand surgeries. However, at this time he is doing well and he is back on track with his competitions. He recently had a semifinal finish at the Metropolitan PGA Sectional and will be competing in various other tours.

For his success in golf, Van Orman would like to thank his parents, William and Sue Van Orman, his high school coaches, Paul Fako and Frank Ciancio, and his lifetime coach, Clarence Fogal. He feels so fortunate to live and work in the Roslyn, N.Y., area in the summer and in Athens, Ga., and Port St. Lucie, Fla., in the winter. It is the best of both worlds.

When Van Orman is not golfing in some manner, he is restoring Corvettes or enjoying life with his significant other. Van Orman’s dream was to go as far as he could with golf in any capacity, and he has been able to do this.