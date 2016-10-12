Girls soccer: Ahead of tough stretch, Tigers rout Central

Before beginning its most demanding portion of the regular season, the Ridgefield High girls soccer team got a breather on Tuesday.

With nine players contributing points, unbeaten Ridgefield defeated struggling Bridgeport Central, 6-0, at Tiger Hollow.

Ranked 28th in the latest SIMA Fab 50 Girls national rankings, the Tigers improved to 10-0 with the one-sided win. Central, meanwhile, dropped to 1-10.

Ridgefield now embarks on a trying stretch: Three games in five days, with two of those contests against teams expected to present the biggest obstacles in the Tigers’ path to a second straight conference championship.

Following Thursday’s potentially tricky road contest at New Canaan (4-3-4), Ridgefield travels to Trumbull the next day to meet fellow unbeaten St. Joseph (10-0-1) in a rematch of last year’s FCIAC title game, which the Tigers won, 2-0. Ridgefield then heads home for next Monday’s clash with Westhill (8-1-2), which suffered its first loss of the season in a 2-0 setback against St. Joseph earlier this week.

Those tougher contests ahead were not foreshadowed in Tuesday’s game with Central. The Tigers built a 6-0 halftime lead and then turned off the heat during a scoreless final 40 minutes.

Ridgefield spread the goals around, as six players — Alexandra Damron, Alyssa Bonanno, Katie Jasminski, Scarlett Ball, Courtney Mitten, and Natalie Brassinga — each scored once.

Erika Linke, Clara Lerchi, Mackenzie Robson, Damron, and Ball added one assist apiece.

Goalie Julia Gerber needed to make just one save for the shutout, as the Tigers controlled the ball and the tempo.

“These girls are so talented and have played exceptionally well all season,” said Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding about his players after Tuesday’s victory. “They can’t get too confident, though, because that’s when we can make careless mistakes. We continue to take the season game by game.”

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.