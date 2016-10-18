About Town: Ethan Allen

Why is some of Route 7 in Ridgefield called Ethan Allen Highway? Wasn’t he a Vermont guy?

Actually, all of Route 7 is Ethan Allen Highway, but some of it also has another name.

Ethan Allen Highway is the only road in Ridgefield that bears the same name in three states. (Several names, such as West Lane and Oscaleta Road, cross one state line.)

Ethan Allen Highway bears that label all along its 312-mile length from Norwalk to the Vermont-Canada border. In some towns, local names take precedence, such as Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury, and Danbury Road in Wilton.

In Ridgefield, the short segment from Route 35 north to the Danbury line is called Danbury Road because it’s part of the old Ridgefield and Danbury Turnpike.

According to The American Guide, a 1949 condensation of the famous WPA Federal Writers Project travel guide series, the road is so called “because it passes through the Green Mountains (Vermont) where Ethan Allen (who was born in Connecticut) and his Green Mountain Boys fought for independence of Vermont from New York domination and at the same time put down Tory opposition during the Revolution and in 1775 launched their successful attack on Fort Ticonderoga.”

However, “Connecticut,” the original 1938 WPA writers’ volume, says, “US 7 is known as the Ethan Allen Highway because it was the route taken by the eager-eyed recruits from Connecticut who hurried north to join the Green Mountain Boys.” Take your pick.

In capturing Fort Ticonderoga from the British, the first victory of the Revolution, Col. Allen uttered the now-famous words: “I demand it in the name of the Great Jehovah and the Continental Congress.”

That statement rather annoyed Samuel G. Goodrich (Peter Parley), the 19th-Century author and historian born in Ridgefield in 1793, four years after Allen’s death. Goodrich was rather reserved in recording the man’s feats. In A Pictorial History of the United States … for the Use of Schools and Families (1843), he observed that “Colonel Allen, though a brave man, was not always exemplary in his language. Like many other brave men … he had defects in character. His declaration to the British officers savored strongly both of profanity and untruth.”

A man of morals innate in a New England minister’s son, Goodrich maintained that Allen’s wife was a “pious woman,” who taught her children “the truths of Christianity.” However, one daughter, “inclined to the same strange opinions of her father,” had openly professed not to believe in Christianity.

“When about to die, she sent word to her father that she wished to converse with him,” Goodrich said.

“‘I am about to die,’ she said. ‘Shall I believe in the principles you have taught me or shall I believe in what my mother has taught me?’

“The father became agitated, his chin quivered, his whole frame shook, and after waiting a few moments, he replied, ‘Believe what your mother has taught you!’”

To Goodrich, uttering that statement was probably the high point of Allen’s life.—J.S.