Letter: Wisely cast your vote

Dwight D. Eisenhower wrote in his 1948 memoirs, “Freedom from fear and injustice and oppression will be ours only in the measure that men who value such freedom are ready to sustain its possession — to defend it against every thrust from within and without. Wherever popular discontent is founded on group oppression or mass poverty discontent can be fanned into revolution, and revolution into social chaos. The sequel is dictatorial rule.”

Donald Trump thirsts for the power of the presidency, he wants to be our American Führer. So much so that he has surrounded himself with a gang of supporters like himself, including Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Chris Christie, and Roger Ailes.

Anyone living in the tri-state area during Trump’s four decades of infamous business practices and personal life characterize him with one word: “sleazeball.” We can now add to that “sexual predator.” Do we really want Donald Trump to be our next president? I think not. We know what he was like in the past, we know what he is like in the present, and we can only expect he will be the same in the future. As American citizens, we can stop Trump before his rise to power and authoritarian rule. On Nov. 8 wisely cast your vote; otherwise, as George Santayana appropriately said, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

PA Torzilli