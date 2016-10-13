The Ridgefield Press

Ferguson: Let’s believe in a better Connecticut

By Michael Ferguson on October 13, 2016

Michael Ferguson is running as a138th District candidate.

My name is Michael Ferguson, and I am running to become your next state representative in the 138th District. I am running for state representative to be a positive and effective voice for our district. I have always been committed to our community, having been fortunate to call the 138th District home for my entire life. I am a graduate from Western Connecticut State University, having received both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees there. I am currently a history professor at Naugatuck Valley Community College, and serve as a member on the Danbury Board of Education. I am also the chairperson of Danbury’s school based mentoring program, and work at the information desk at Danbury Hospital.

I will bring these unique experiences with me to fight for our district in Hartford because these experiences have helped give me insight into some of the challenges our state faces. I understand the need to reform our state education funding system. I see the negative effects from Gov. Malloy’s decision to target hospitals by taxing them more than 30 times what other organizations pay, resulting in a reduction of services and a loss of jobs.

We can no longer go down the path of higher taxes, more irresponsible government spending, and a growing deficit. Rather, it is time to change course. We must focus on creating a friendlier business climate which spurs economic growth and job creation, while not raising taxes, and preventing the reinstatement of border tolls.  

I would be honored to earn your vote on Nov. 8 so that we can begin the process of making our state stronger. Join me, and together, let’s believe in a better Connecticut!

