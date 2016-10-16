Letter: Gun bill doesn’t violate due process

To the Editor:

Rep. Frey voted against Victims of Domestic Violence (HB 5054) which passed last spring: persons under a temporary restraining order must surrender their firearms within 24 hours. His excuse? It violated due process.

It does not. The U.S. Court for the 7th District of Wisconsin has already ruled on this in Blazel v. Bradley, citing four conditions that Connecticut’s law meets. Blazel has never been contested, not even by NRA! Is Frey supporting Trump’s view — that sexual abuse or the threat of domestic violence is just political correctness? Vote for Joe Dowdell.

Ann Johnson-Lundberg