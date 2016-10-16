The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Gun bill doesn’t violate due process

By The Ridgefield Press on October 16, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Rep. Frey voted against Victims of Domestic Violence (HB 5054) which passed last spring:  persons under a temporary restraining order must surrender their firearms within 24 hours. His excuse? It violated due process.  

It does not. The U.S. Court for the 7th District of Wisconsin has already ruled on this in Blazel v. Bradley, citing four conditions that Connecticut’s law meets. Blazel has never been contested, not even by NRA! Is Frey supporting Trump’s view — that sexual abuse or the threat of domestic violence is just political correctness? Vote for Joe Dowdell.

Ann Johnson-Lundberg

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Dowdell is a true ally of Ridgefield
  2. Letter: Joe Dowdell will move us forward
  3. Letter: Joe Dowdell is for party issues
  4. Letter: Frey’s actions lack leadership

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Author William McEachern to discusses third novel
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress