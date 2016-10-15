Letter: For Dornfeld, for further good

The Ridgefield Press

To the Editor:

I’ll vote for Sharon Wicks Dornfeld for judge of probate. A graduate of the Michigan School of Law, Ms. Dornfeld exhibits compassion for children and the elderly … mediating for them in a confusing legal landscape.

Ms. Dornfeld was a founding force of Ridgefield A Better Chance (for students from inner cities to attend Ridgefield High). She serves the Appalachian Service Project (fund raising and visiting disadvantaged regions repairing homes and lives).

She has devoted her life to helping people.

I am voting for Sharon Wicks Dornfeld for the further good she will do as judge of probate.

Ira Joe Fisher

