Mildred “Dolly” Marianacci, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday. October 11, 2016 in her home in Somers, NY, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Manhattan, NY to Carmela and Tom Iazzetta in 1933 along with her brothers – Gennaro and Emilio Iazzetta. She was the beloved wife of Edward Marianacci for 62 years. Mildred is survived by her brother, Emilio Iazzetta and her four children — Pauline Fiumara, Celia Cesca of Ridgefield, Dr. Edward Marianacci, Tom Marianacci and their spouses Lori Marianacci, Tom Cesca, and Joe Fiumara. She lived for and was extremely proud of her grandchildren — Dr. Tom Cesca and his new wife Dr. Lindsey Pryor-Cesca, Kristin Cesca, Brandon and Kendall Marianacci and Frankie and Joey Fiumara Mildred will be remembered for her strong will, love for her family and her passion for art. She attended Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York. Visitation will be held at Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home Inc. in Mount Kisco, NY , on Thursday, October 13, 2016 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Patrick’s Church in Armonk, NY on Friday @10:00a.m. Burial to follow: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. White Plains, NY In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mildred’s name to “Leukemia Fighters/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital”, c/o Dr. Gail J. Roboz, 520 East 70th Street, Box 403, New York, NY 10021.

No related posts.