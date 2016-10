Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

Frank and Dave look back at yesterday’s FCIAC girls soccer action including the HAN Network’s coverage of St Joseph and Westhill. Plus they preview this weekend’s upcoming games, and the Fairfield Sports Commission’s Hall of Fame dinner on Oct 17th.