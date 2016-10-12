Letter: Clinton will fix infrastructure

To the Editor:

Much of our infrastructure is in poor shape — bridges have collapsed into rivers and our roads need work. And airports: Have you flown out of LaGuardia recently?

Hillary Clinton plans to increase federal infrastructure investment by $275 billion over five years. This investment is well worth making. It will create good-paying jobs, and she will continue the program that allows jurisdictions to hire local workers on federally funded projects. Communities benefit in two ways — improved infrastructure and well-paying jobs to lift people and the economy.

Finally, this will create transit options that connect unemployed and underemployed workers to businesses that need them.

Arnold DiLaura