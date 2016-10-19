Lantern Light Tours: Immersive theater evokes tavern’s spirits

Those who visit the Keeler Tavern this Halloween will see the museum unlike they’ve seen it before.

That’s because the 18th-Century historic building will be receiving an imaginative boost, thanks to playwright and actress Suzanne Scoville — the creative brain behind the tavern’s new Lantern Light Tours, which run from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30.

“We’re not producing facts or dates — that’s what makes this very different from your normal experience at Keeler Tavern,” said Scoville, who’s shedding the Colonial look of previous lantern tours in favor what she calls immersive theater.

“These vignettes are not in the history books, but they are stories we can tell using our informed imagination,” she said. “What if you could have been there then? What could have happened? There’s a somewhereness of this place and its history that’s great, and we can use that to really re-imagine the past and open ourselves up to all sorts of new possibilities.”

The large-scale, living history production will allow visitors to walk into one room where a scene is already in motion.

The actors will be improvising, so there won’t be any repeated lines or scripted dialogue, according to the show’s director and creator.

“We’re blowing dust off the history books and bringing it alive so people can experience the tavern like they never have before,” Scoville said.

“We’re taking a lot of risks,” she added. “This isn’t your father’s museum.”

All the commotion going on throughout the Keeler’s entire Main Street campus means that the experience will be less of a tour for visitors and more like watching a spontaneous, free-flowing play.

There will be characters who interact with five different time periods of tavern history, ranging from the Founding Fathers in the Colonial era up until the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties.

“You won’t see the same thing twice, I can guarantee that much,” Scoville said, trying to maintain the Keeler’s tagline for the show, “Expect the Unexpected.”

Without much of a rehearsal process, the show runner doesn’t even know what the final product will look like yet.

“There isn’t really a beginning or an end to each scene,” the Ridgefield resident said.

“This concept is very new to people, but I think it’s going to catch on in a big way.”

Timing is everything

Of course, the timing of the show is intentional, as the theme of All Hallows’ Eve will be present in every room.

Those who attend will be guided into the scene by gypsies, who represent the ghosts and spirits of Ridgefield’s past.

“They’ve got some unfinished business to attend to,” said Scoville, who hand-crafted the scenes to fit her favorite holiday.

“We could have this on a different day, with a completely different scenario,” she said. “But it really helps to have the early darkness, and that sets the scene for this lifting of the veil between the living and the dead.”

The freedom to write without being historically accurate has been a big help for the playwright.

“This isn’t a re-telling — it’s a glimpse of an undiscovered history,” Scoville said. “We don’t know if it happened or it didn’t happen.

“It’s supposed to be historically evocative,” she said. “I want to respect those who came before us, but I also want to respect the past by making it brighter and have visitors leave saying, ‘Well, that was different.’ Sometimes the best way to honor the past is to move forward with something new.

“This is really out there for the Keeler Tavern, and they’ve given me a ton of leeway to use my imagination and I think that’s what Halloween is all about.”

Speakeasy

The tours will last 45 minutes each, with 10 to 12 people allowed in a group. That time estimate includes a stop in the Keeler’s kid-friendly speakeasy that will be set up in the museum’s historic carriage barn on the back of the property.

“It’s a nice way to end the tour, very tongue in cheek,” said Hildi Grob, the tavern’s executive director, of the program that runs until 9 p.m. both nights.

“It’s a family-themed event that has something for the whole family.”

Each night will be capped at 140 people, and those attending will have to park at First Congregational Church, where a Ridgefield police officer will stop traffic and guide them safely into the museum.

“It’s a limited-capacity event, so it’s first-come, first-served,” Grob said.

Admission is free for children under 18 and $20 for adults.

For more information, call 203-438-5485 or email [email protected]