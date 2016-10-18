Woodcock Nature Center: First fall festival looks to create tradition outdoors

A birds of prey demonstration, an arena built for sling-shooting acorns, canoe rides on the pond, and an autumn grapevine wreath decorating station — those are just some of the offerings available at Woodcock Nature Center’s first-ever Fall Festival taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

While planning and organizing the inaugural event took place in August, this day has been a year in the making for animal care coordinator and naturalist Jen Bradshaw.

“Getting our birds out of their enclosures and having them on display to the public to get up close to them and take pictures of them, without their netting or screens, is something we’ve been training toward for over a year — it’s a pretty big deal for us and something that’s definitely going to enrich the lives of the people who get to see the demonstration,” said Bradshaw.

Not to mention amaze even the fondest of bird lovers.

“To get them trained to be out in the open like this is such a unique experience for everyone,” Bradshaw said.

But the birds — two owls, a red-tailed hawk — are only the tip of the iceberg.

“The acorn arena is something you won’t see at any other fall festival this year, I bet,” Bradshaw said.

“We’re trying to do something that others weren’t doing, something that’s special and everyone in the family can enjoy.”

Participants can make sling shots during the festival using donated leather and sticks collected at the center and then shoot acorns at different targets.

The best part — kids can take home what they create.

“It’s not just something where you come and go, hop on a ride and leave,” Bradshaw said. “You walk away with things, and hopefully one of those is a better relationship with nature.”

Other goodies families can walk away with are painted pumpkins — as well as the decorated wreaths.

There will also be Native American games and an Andy Goldsworthy-style art sculpture exhibit where participants can make their own creations using wood, sticks, stones, or whatever else they can get their hands on.

“I want to keep it free flowing,” said Bradshaw. “There’s so much we want to show off here.”

If arts and crafts or birds aren’t a selling point, there’s always the option of doing a woodland scavenger hunt or going out on a hike on one of Woodcock’s dozens of trails.

The 149-acre property has something for everyone, Bradshaw said.

“This day is really about enjoying the weather,” she said. “Everyone wants to go out on a beautiful fall day and feel fantastic.”

The event, which will have food from The Zawack Shack and dessert from Natural Scoops Ice Cream truck, costs $5 per child and $10 per adult in advance and $10 per child and $15 per adult on the day of the event.

There’s advance registration at woodcocknaturecenter.org

“We usually cap most of our events to 50 people or so,” Bradshaw said. “But this time we’re really opening everything up and not limiting it — it’s our first event where anyone can come on down the day of, without registering, and enjoy the center and everything we have to offer. …

“The goal is to have it every year and keep adding to it,” she said. “We have plenty of fun and exciting things that will inspire people of all ages to explore the outdoors more.”

The Woodcock Nature Center is on the Ridgefield-Wilton border at 56 Deer Run Road. For more information, call 203-762-7280 or email [email protected]