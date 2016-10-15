The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Frey’s actions lack leadership

October 15, 2016

To the Editor:

The Ridgefield Press quoted Mr.Frey saying “Yeah,” it was an honor to be appointed as Sergeant-at-Arms to the Republican National Convention. Preibus noted “… he will ‘bring the same spirit of leadership into Cleveland’ as he has to Ridgefield.”

Mr. Frey never endorsed a candidate in the primary and said, “I liked Christie. I liked Scott Walker. I liked Rubio,” but made no effort to support these candidates nor to try to change the Republican platform which he could only support 80%. Is this leadership? Elect Dowdell state representative.

Betty Kloth

 

