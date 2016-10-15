The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Trail should allow bicycles

By The Ridgefield Press on October 15, 2016

To the Editor:

I would like to share some reasons with you why I believe it was a good idea to allow bikes on the Ridgefield rail trail. The first reason is that many people did not use the rail trail for walking, which can result in it becoming overgrown. When the path was opened up to bikes the trail got much more use. It also prevents bikers from having to ride on the roads and streets, making it safer for them. Since the rail trail was opened up to bikes, the town should now agree on a set speed limit and lanes to bike or walk in. I personally enjoy biking, but it can be much more enjoyable when you are riding on a trail with a lot of history and beautiful sights.

Nikolas Badinelli

