Letter: Frey’s gun vote disappointing

To the Editor:

It is profoundly disappointing that one of Ridgefield’s longest tenured elected officials, John Frey, could be so misinformed as to vote against HB 5054, the domestic violence legislation that was passed to require that weapons be removed from abusers within 24 hours of receiving a temporary restraining order (TRO). The bill passed in a bipartisan manner. Virtually all Fairfield County Republicans voted in favor of the bill. Rep. Frey was with the minority who didn’t.

He defended his vote saying that the “appropriate” thing for a victim to do is to call the police, who will come to remove the weapons on the spot. That is not correct — he is confusing a TRO with a risk warrant — and that is not how a risk warrant works. Most women would not call for a risk warrant, as it exposes them to even greater danger and abuse. He also said that the law provides a “false sense of security.”

Lori Gellatly’s family would probably disagree with him. While she was waiting out the 14 days, required under the old law, until the court determined if her husband should be able to retain his weapons, he murdered her and attempted to murder her mother in her home in Oxford.

G.M. Bartlett