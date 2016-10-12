The Ridgefield Press

CT Pulse: Columnist Kevin Rennie talks Presidential election; state Sen. Tony Hwang talks domestic violence

By Kate Czaplinski on October 12, 2016 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On this week’s CT Pulse, Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Presidential Election gets local. Columnist Kevin Rennie previews an upcoming bipartisan panel on the Presidential Election. Later, State Sen. Tony Hwang talks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and his reaction to “hot mic” comments made by Presidential Nominee Donald Trump.

Watch the show below:

 

We also breakdown some of the stories we are following this week. Later, Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse is hosted by Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher, both former Connecticut newspaper editors. Watch it live, Wednesday’s at 12:30.

The HAN Network is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division streams at least four high school sporting events a week during the school year. This is in addition to daily news, sports, politics and lifestyle studio programs. Check out our broadcast schedule here and be sure to watch Coffee Break, our southwestern Connecticut daily news show at 11 a.m., and join us for sports talk on Nutmeg Sports, Monday-Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch all the shows at HAN.Network or on demand at live.HAN.Network/han-on-demand/.

You can check out more of the winter schedule at this link. And be sure to follow the HAN Network on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

Related posts:

  1. Heroin ‘skit’ leads to backlash; new Q-Poll shows Trump/Clinton ahead in state
  2. U.S. Senate candidate Dan Carter talks issues facing state, nation
  3. Presidential Primary wrap-up, stories around the state, more
  4. Concussions and youth sports, mileage tax talk, CT at the RNC

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post HAN Connecticut News, Oct. 12
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress