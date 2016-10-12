CT Pulse: Columnist Kevin Rennie talks Presidential election; state Sen. Tony Hwang talks domestic violence

On this week’s CT Pulse, Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Presidential Election gets local. Columnist Kevin Rennie previews an upcoming bipartisan panel on the Presidential Election. Later, State Sen. Tony Hwang talks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and his reaction to “hot mic” comments made by Presidential Nominee Donald Trump.

Watch the show below:

We also breakdown some of the stories we are following this week. Later, Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse is hosted by Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher, both former Connecticut newspaper editors. Watch it live, Wednesday’s at 12:30.

