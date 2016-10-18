Letter: Teaching German opens minds

To the Editor:

I am dismayed to hear that the German program at Ridgefield High School is to be cut. As an alumna of the Ridgefield public school system, I can speak to the heart, devotion, and dedication that Frau Venus, Frau Bloom, and Frau Kavaliauskas put into the German program. It changed my life forever: I am a professor of German at the University of Portland in Portland, Ore.

Every year students tell me that they have always wanted to learn German, but that their high schools didn’t offer it. Students who study German have opportunities that parents want for their children: a paid month in Germany with an international student body; internships in the STEM fields; a year teaching English on the Fulbright ETA program. It is shortsighted indeed to deny students these opportunities by denying them access to language education.

I have seen over 300 students study abroad and over 50 students receive Fulbrights to German-speaking countries, and I can assure you that each one has returned with new ideas, a different understanding of themselves, and a more open-minded and expansive view of their role in a globalized world. The German literary giant Johann Wolfgang von Goethe said, “He who does not speak foreign languages knows nothing about his own.” I would extend that further: She who does not understand foreign cultures knows nothing about her own. As our world becomes smaller and more complex, it is crucial that we approach other peoples and cultures with curiosity, warmth and humility. Our students know that it is an act of goodwill to speak another person’s language. Such acts of vulnerability and cooperation are more important than ever.

Ridgefield High School, I urge you to reinstate the German program and commit to valuing other cultures and striving for connectedness beyond the walls of RHS.

Alexandra Merley Hill

RHS Class of 1997