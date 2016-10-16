The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Revaluation — what a farce

October 16, 2016

To the Editor:

My fellow taxpayers, you are shelling out $400,000 for nothing. Ninety percent, or greater, of existing properties have not changed in the last four years. Current assessor’s office personnel need only access the data on hand and that should be quite adequate for any calculations. Those improved or newly constructed properties are known to the building department anyway. At most, to review those 10% should not cost more than $40,000.

Four hundred thousand dollars is just Ridgefield! Put it all together for Connecticut and you are talking millions and millions of dollars for nothing. Shame on you, state legislators and your special interest groups. Revaluation is just another example of governmental waste of our money.

James Photis

