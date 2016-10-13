The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Does Frey understand domestic violence?

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2016 in Letters, Opinion, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Rep. John Frey voted against HB 5054, the domestic violence legislation passed to prevent potentially deadly situations by removing weapons from abusers within 24 hours of a temporary restraining order.

Does Rep. Frey understand what domestic violence means? Or does he even care? He said that women should just call the police. Women do not want the police to come to their homes. They fear further violence against them and their children, retaliation and even death.

The bill passed in a bipartisan manner. Virtually all Fairfield County Republicans voted in favor of the bill. Rep. Frey was with the minority who voted no. Ridgefield needs elected officials who take the time to understand the state’s domestic violence laws, gun violence in all its forms and empathize with the victims.

Laurie Scrivo

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Dowdell is a true ally of Ridgefield
  2. Letter: Dowdell is fresh, new voice
  3. Letter: Current population survey above reproach
  4. Letter: Ferguson lacks original ideas

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post School garden dedicated to George Washington Carver
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress