Letter: Does Frey understand domestic violence?

To the Editor:

Rep. John Frey voted against HB 5054, the domestic violence legislation passed to prevent potentially deadly situations by removing weapons from abusers within 24 hours of a temporary restraining order.

Does Rep. Frey understand what domestic violence means? Or does he even care? He said that women should just call the police. Women do not want the police to come to their homes. They fear further violence against them and their children, retaliation and even death.

The bill passed in a bipartisan manner. Virtually all Fairfield County Republicans voted in favor of the bill. Rep. Frey was with the minority who voted no. Ridgefield needs elected officials who take the time to understand the state’s domestic violence laws, gun violence in all its forms and empathize with the victims.

Laurie Scrivo