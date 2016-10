The azaleas around the veterans monument on Main Street in front of Jesse Lee church were torn out a few weeks ago and have been replaced.

They had gotten too big. “They obstructed the view of the side plaques,” said Robert Schneider, the town’s assistant director of parks.

“We put in a flagstone walk on both sides for viewing,” he said. “And replanted white azaleas that we will let grow, but not to the same size as the previous planting.”