Planners approve Danbury Road zone change

Two Danbury Road properties formerly part of Ridgefield’s “gasoline alley” received zone change approval from the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its Oct. 4 meeting.

Adam Schnell, the town’s assistant planner, told The Press that under the approved zone change application, the two businesses — Fred’s Servicenter Inc. and Kelly Copps Hill Realty LLC — are now part of the town’s B1 retail zone.

They were previously zoned under the more restrictive B3 commercial zone.

“The applicants gave the commission the historical perspective of each property and what they’re each currently used for, as well as the perceived impact of going from B3 to B1, and the commission agreed that the change wasn’t a huge departure from what’s in place now,” Schnell said Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“It was approved without any dissenting opinions on the application,” the assistant planner said.

Attorney Robert Jewell said in September that the plan wasn’t to combine the two properties; rather, the goal of the application was to open options for the property on 108 Danbury Road, which is owned by Fred’s Servicenter Inc.

The last two tenants have been banks — HSBC and First Niagara.

“It’s all about the bank building at 108 Danbury; Copps Hill Shell will be there forever,” Jewell said.

Despite being redeveloped for the banks to use, the property never applied to be rezoned for retail.

“This status makes proper planning impossible, especially when the properties are suitable mainly for purposes that are not permitted,” Jewell wrote in the application, which was received Aug. 23.

“As you can imagine, marketing a property where most appropriate uses would likely require a variance (the granting of which is far from certain) is difficult at best.”

The attorney said that the owner of the bank property — Fred’s Servicenter Inc. — does not have a tenant lined up, but stressed that there would be no construction on the site.

“It’s a brand-new building that isn’t permitted for a retail use,” he said. “He’s just looking for somebody to occupy it.”