The Ridgefield Press

Himes and Shaban to debate Oct. 23

By The Ridgefield Press on October 12, 2016 in Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Democrat incumbent Jim Himes and Republican John Shaban, candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District, will meet in a debate on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 6:30 at the Clune Performing Arts Center at Wilton High School.

The debate is presented by 13 area chapters of the League of Women Voters in Fairfield County, including the Ridgefield chapter.

The debate facilitator is Jara Burnett of LWV Greenwich. Kay Maxwell, a former president of the League of Women Voters of the United States and currently executive director of the Stamford-based World Affairs Forum, will moderate the debate.

Related posts:

  1. Murphy demands action to close terror gap
  2. Trump economic advisor to speak at Ridgefield’s Reagan Dinner
  3. It’s back to school time, Ridgefield
  4. Residents rally behind German program

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Whip Salon: New business will blow you away Next Post Girls soccer: Ahead of tough stretch, Tigers rout Central
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress