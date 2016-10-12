Himes and Shaban to debate Oct. 23

Democrat incumbent Jim Himes and Republican John Shaban, candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District, will meet in a debate on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 6:30 at the Clune Performing Arts Center at Wilton High School.

The debate is presented by 13 area chapters of the League of Women Voters in Fairfield County, including the Ridgefield chapter.

The debate facilitator is Jara Burnett of LWV Greenwich. Kay Maxwell, a former president of the League of Women Voters of the United States and currently executive director of the Stamford-based World Affairs Forum, will moderate the debate.