Aquarion seeks increase to pump station

October 12, 2016

The water pump station off Craigmoor Road will be the subject of a public hearing in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Aquarion, the water company and owner of the site, is seeking a special permit to add a nine- foot by nine-foot vertical increase to the tower.

The project’s applicant, Snyder Civil Engineering, submitted the application to the commission, and it was received at its Oct. 4 meeting.

“There wasn’t much discussion over it,” said Adam Schnell, assistant town planner. “They received it and scheduled the public hearing.”

