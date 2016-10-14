Fall in Love: A downtown family day

The crisp fall air swirling around, the leaves changing color in the trees, the bountiful harvest providing ripe fruitfulness — it’s time to celebrate the autumn, and one place to do it is in downtown Ridgefield.

Organizers of this weekend’s Fall in Love with Ridgefield festival are excited to show off the downtown area to residents who are seeking to spend time frolicking in the fall foliage.

“Some people think they have to go away to see the fall colors,” said Kathy Graham, vice president of Fairfield County Bank and Downtown Ridgefield’s event coordinator.

“You don’t have to leave — there’s plenty of fall foliage right here.”

The festivities kick off Friday night in Ballard Park, where the Parks and Recreation Department, the Lions Club and the Boys & Girls Club are co-sponsoring a haunted hayride from 6 to 8:30.

While older kids will go for a loop in the tractor Friday night, there’s plenty going on for all ages Saturday on Main Street, including the fall tradition of painting the windows of Ridgefield’s storefronts that takes place Saturday morning.

“It’s always fun to watch the high school kids paint the windows — there are so many incredible artists and it’s amazing to see what they can do,” said Graham.

Fall in Love turns 16 years old this year, but the window painting out-dates the festival.

“It’s been around before we even started putting this thing on,” said Bill Craig of Craig’s Fine Jewelry and Downtown Ridgefield’s president.

“It shows the spirit of Ridgefield.”

That could be said about the other planned activities, which include pumpkin and face painting on the green outside of Prime Burger from 11 to 2, balloon artists all around town from 11 to 3, the RHS jazz band performing in front of Town Hall from 2 to 4, and the Keeler Tavern’s fourth annual scarecrow contest that will be taking place all day.

“There’s going to be ballot voting on Main Street,” said Graham.

The winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 17.

It’s not the only contest taking place Saturday.

Keller Williams is putting on a chili contest from 11 to 3 that should help warm up Main Street visitors.

Those looking for a hearty fall-themed meal are also in luck, as several downtown restaurants will be whipping up seasonal dishes throughout the day.

“People will definitely see apple and pumpkin on the menus,” Graham said.

Sale time

There won’t be any food vendors because the goal of Fall in Love is to support local business owners.

With shop locally in mind, several stores will be offering specials.

Those businesses include Get Glowing! on 409 Main Street, which will be offering complimentary face spray tans as well as 20% off any service; Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, which will have a fall bake sale outside its 444 Main Street location; Lyn Evans, which will offer 20% off all regular-priced denim and sweaters; and Addessi Jewelers, which will have a tent in front of the store that will feature a raffle prize valued at $1,500 that shoppers can enter to win.

Addessi will also be having select items on sale from 25% to 60%.

It won’t be the only jewelry store looking to take advantage of the festival.

Craig’s Fine Jewelry will be having a restyling event from 10 to 3 that features an industry craftsman in the store who will help customers take old, broken and unworn jewelry, and if possible, transform it into something completely up-to-date and wearable.

Craig’s, which will be offering 20% off the purchase of a “new design” plus 20% off any in-stock merchandise, will reuse diamonds and gemstones and put the proceeds from selling the metals into the creation of something new.

“We want people to be able to discover a new store that they might not have been in before,” said Craig. “It’s always a good thing to have people come into your business, and we think it’s important for residents to come see the new stores that have opened in the downtown area.”

On Main Street

Residents heading south on Main Street will discover a family printmaking workshop at the Aldrich Museum as well as a museum tour that begins at 11 a.m.

The workshops run from 10 to noon for ages 2 through 5, and from 1 to 3 for ages 6 through 10.

“What makes Ridgefield such a charming town is that there’s so much to do here — we have a historical museum, a contemporary museum, a community center, a state-of-the art library, the Prospector Theater,” Craig said. “And they’re all on Main Street.”

It makes Ridgefield a one-of-a-kind place, especially in the fall.

“There are not many towns that have a beautiful Main Street like we have,” Graham said.

And it’s all free — the pumpkins, the face painting, the workshops.

“People have actually called us in advance to get the date of Fall in Love,” Graham said. “They want to make note of it when planning their calendars, and that’s because it’s nice to do things in your hometown.”