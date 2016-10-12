Three students start start ‘R Heroes’

Three eighth grade Scotts Ridge Middle School students have started an organization called R Heroes. Aarav Patel, Bryan Carvo and Colin Carvo hope to tell the stories of special people in Ridgefield and donate to the charity of their choice or assist people by raising money through recycling empty bottles and cans.

This year they chose the Ridgefield firefighters.

Over the school year, they will tell some of their stories and donate to firefighters from recycling to assist with the cost of new equipment, supplies or to give to charities they support.

They are asking townspeople to hold on to redeemable bottles and cans and bring them to the students at the fire station on Catoonah Street once a month.

The students will be at the station on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Dates for the rest of the year will follow.

Those who want to donate bottles and cans at another time may email them at [email protected]