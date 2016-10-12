The Ridgefield Press

Town to replace transfer station scale

By Tom Nash on October 12, 2016 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

The scale at the Ridgefield transfer station will be replaced during the week of Oct. 17. The station will be open during its normal hours of operations during the work to accept waste and recyclables.

During the project, the town will be estimating weights based on previous loads while giving the benefit to the residents and customers, according to a notice.

During construction there may be alternate routes designated by signs at the site.

The town is encouraging residents to schedule your deliveries the week before or after the construction.

More information is available from the transfer station at 203-431-4137, or the Wheelabrator plant manager at 203-337-2212.

