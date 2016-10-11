Girls volleyball: Ridgefield rolls on with sweep of Darien

Winning matches by 3-0 scores has become almost routine for the Ridgefield High girls volleyball team this season. But the latest sweep was surprising because of who was vanquished: Perennial conference and state power Darien.

The Blue Wave, which has won 21 of the past 25 FCIAC titles and 17 state championships in the past 23 seasons, could not take a set off Ridgefield, which kept rolling with a 3-0 victory over the hosts in Darien on Tuesday.

It was the fifth straight 3-0 triumph for the Tigers, who are now 11-1 and ranked sixth in the state.

Even though the Blue Wave has failed to meet usual expectations this fall — Tuesday’s loss left Darien with a 6-6 record — Ridgefield head coach Lidania Cibere was still thrilled with her team’s effort.

“It was obviously big for us,” said Cibere after the sweep. “They’ve always had a good team, but this year we have something special, too. We were favorites to win and we beat them.”

“We knew what we were up against coming into this game,” said senior Valerie Johnson. “Darien has always had a great team, but we did an excellent job preparing for games like these.”

Elizabeth Middlebrook was one of the standouts for Ridgefield in the victory, contributing 13 kills, nine digs and 18 service points (three aces). Caroline Curnal added 10 kills, eight digs and eight service points, and Hannah McNeece and Alicia Hill each chipped in four kills.

Setter Katie Linekin provided 30 assists and seven service points, while Johnson had five digs and seven service points and Nicole Nielsen added 10 digs and seven service points.

“Liz (Middlebrook) and (Caroline) Curnal did great on the outsides; Hannah (McNeece) and Alicia (Hill) combined for eight kills in the middle; and Nicole (Nielsen) came up big with 10 assists today,” said Cibere.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.