Hurricane Matthew has prompted statewide and national gas prices to rise

Today (October 11) Connecticut’s average gas prices are up $.02 cents compared to this time last week. Today’s prices at $2.32 a gallon are $.04 cents lower than this time last year. The Nutmeg State also remains in 14th place on the list of states with the highest gas prices.

Meanwhile, on the national scene, average gas prices are slowly on the rise. Today, average prices are $2.26, $.03 cents higher than this time last week but $.06 cents lower than this time last year.

The national average has increased for 12 of the past 14 days. Over the past weekend, there were significant concerns about gasoline availability in the southern states because of Hurricane Matthew. Ports and fuel terminals closed ahead of the store but fortunately no refineries were threatened by the storm’s path.

While still largely cheaper than a month ago, prices in the Northeast have moved higher over the past week because of the hurricane’s impact on the Southeast, where it caused supply issues at many gas stations. Despite these issues earlier this week, gas supplies are still plentiful.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s four regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.40

New Haven/Meriden $2.30

Greater Hartford $2.30

New London/Norwich $2.33

Statewide average $2.32

Hawaii and California at $2.84 and $2.79, respectively, continue to lead the pack as the states with the highest averages. Texas and New Jersey at $2.019 and $2.023 a gallon, respectively, register the lowest average prices. A full rundown of gas prices is available on the revamped national AAA website: gasprices.aaa.com.