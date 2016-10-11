HAN On Demand: Westhill at St. Joseph girls soccer

The Westhill Vikings travel to Trumbull to take on the St. Joseph Cadets in FCIAC girls soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 11. You can watch the game live at 4 p.m. (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be broadcast later on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Check your local listings.

The Westhill Vikings defeated Trumbull and city rival Stamford last week, improving to 8-0-2, a record which places them third in the standings with 26 points. The Vikings have racked up 43 goals — a 4.3 goals per game average — and have allowed just nine.

St. Joseph, last year’s FCIAC runner-up and a defending state champion, is 9-0-1 and leads the standings in points with 28 to Ridgefield’s 27, although the Tigers have a game in hand. The Cadets have outscored their opponents, 37-2, and have allowed just one goal in the past nine games.

The two teams had a wild game last season with St. Joseph squeaking out a 4-3 victory.

