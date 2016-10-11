William M. Gagnon, physician’s assistant

William M. Gagnon, 66, of Ridgefield, formerly of Westchester County, NY, died on Friday, October 7, 2016 at his Ridgefield home.

Mr. Gagnon was born in Mt. Vernon, NY, December 31, 1949, son of Omer and Katherine (O’Connor) Gagnon. He attended Mt. Vernon schools and graduated from SUNY-New Paltz. He was a physician’s assistant at the Westchester County Medical Center.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Gagnon was a patient care specialist and was a member of the American Legion of Ridgefield.

A math tutor and community volunteer at Mercy Learning Center in Bridgeport, he enjoyed tap dancing, tennis and was recognized for bowling a perfect game scoring 300.

He was a Ridgefield resident for the past twenty-five years coming from Westchester County, NY and was a member of St. Mary Parish of Ridgefield.

Mr. Gagnon is survived by five nephews, Ron Gagnon (Liz), Joe Gagnon (Lucia), Johnny Gagnon, Sean Gagnon (Eleni) and Justin Hartsel (Tracy), a niece, Nicole Firestone (Leonard) and by his grandnieces and nephews, Isabelle, Siera, Rio, Noah, Lilah, Lane, Harvey, Harper, Nathan and Andrew.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gagnon was predeceased by a sister, AnnMarie Hartsel and brothers Joseph, John and James Gagnon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 17, 2016 at 10:15 am in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Contributions in Mr. Gagnon’s memory may be made to Mercy Learning Center: 637 Park Avenue Bridgeport, CT 06604.