Free mental health screenings in October

The public is invited to “Get Your Check-Up from the Neck Up” at free Wellness Month events at locations throughout the county and online during October.

One in five people struggle with anxiety, depression or other mental health disorders every year, and more than half don’t get help, according to the Southwest Regional Mental Health Board. During October, the public may stop by a Mental Wellness table to talk about coping with stress and improving mental wellness. Mental health screenings are free and anonymous and a clinician will discuss the results. There also will be resources available to take home.

Free screenings are available at various flu clinics, health and wellness fairs, and on college campuses during October. For locations and dates, visit HealthyMindsCT.org.

Screenings in English and Spanish also are available online at HealthyMindsCT.org. Visitors to the site can take a self-assessment for depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, alcohol use, or eating disorders. Parents can use an online tool to screen for depression in their teenager.

These free events are designed to raise awareness of mental health as a part of overall wellness and to promote getting an annual mental health checkup, according to the Southwest Regional Mental Health Board (SWRMHB), organizer of this county-wide initiative. Wellness Month grew out of the National Depression Screening Day initiative. It is made possible by partnerships with community groups, colleges, provider agencies,and hospitals throughout the region and is partly supported by MBI Inc. and Charles P. & Judy D. Eaton.

For more information visit HealthyMindsCT.org. SWRMHB also manages the award-winning website, TurningPointCT.org, an online peer support community developed by and for young people throughout Connecticut.