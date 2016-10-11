Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 4

Sponsored By Runner’s Roost of Darien

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated 9 male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 4 of the 2016 fall sports season— sponsored by Runner’s Roost in Darien. Check out the nominees and vote for your male and female picks below.

The week 3 winners announced Tuesday Matt D’Elisa of Wilton football and Lindsay Groves of Wilton girls soccer.

The week 4 winners (voting will be open until Friday at 11:59 pm) will be announced on FCIAC Tailgate this Saturday, October 15. You can watch on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Chelsea Domond, Westhill Girls Soccer

Domond scored one goal in each half as the Vikings defeated Stamford, 3-0, for the city championship on Saturday. Westhill is unbeaten this season at 8-0-2.

Bridget Mulloy, Staples Field Hockey

Mulloy made five saves as the Wreckers shut out the Norwalk Bears, 3-0, last Thursday. Staples scored once in the first half and twice in the second half to nail down the victory. Staples is 9-0-1 this season.

Laura Sturm, New Canaan Field Hockey

Laura Sturm scored two goals to lead the Rams to a 3-1 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe. New Canaan improved to 6-3-1 overall and 6-3 in the FCIAC. Ludlowe is 6-4, 5-4 FCIAC.

Amanda Beckwith, Norwalk Volleyball

Amanda Beckwith had 14 digs, nine kills and two service points for the Bears in their 3-1 victory over Darien High.

Katie Linekin, Ridgefield Volleyball

Linekin, a senior setter, had 38 assists and five digs in Ridgefield’s 3-0 sweep over Fairfield Warde. The day before, Linekin supplied 30 assists as the Tigers swept Masuk, 3-0.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Adrian Chung Wilks, Westhill Boys soccer

Wilks racked up 16 saves as the Westhill Vikings edged Stamford, 1-0, for the city championship on Friday. Oscar Funes scored in the third minute, and Wilks and the defense made it hold up the rest of the way.

Ziggy Hallgarten, Staples Boys Soccer

Ziggy Hallgarten had six saves for the Wreckers, who won a 2-1 evenly played match with Fairfield Ludlowe. Staples is 6-2-3. Ludlowe 6-4. Hallgarten had a clean sheet in Staples’ 5-0 victory over Brien McMahon.

William Brisman, Fairfield Warde Cross Country

William Brisman won the race with a time of 15:30 and the Mustangs defeated Greenwich, Darien and New Canaan at Greenwich Point.

Alejandro MacLean, Greenwich Boys Soccer

MacLean, a senior forward, continued his rampage through opposing defenses this season by scoring two goals in unbeaten Greenwich’s 4-2 win over Norwalk.

Vote below:

