Firefighters rescue Mastiff from attic hole

The Ridgefield Fire Department saved a 140-pound Mastiff that was stuck in the ceiling of a Armand Place home Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Fire Chief Kevin Tappe reported that an air conditioning mechanic was working inside the home and the owner’s dog followed him into the attic, where the animal found a closet with a void area and fell through the hole seven onto ceiling joists below.

“The owner went into the space also to try to get the dog out but to no avail,” the chief said.

The homeowner called fire headquarters around 10:30 a.m.

Captain Dave McDevitt arrived at the scene, according to Chief Tappe, and determined that there was no way to manually lift this large dog out of the hole.

“The firefighters used rope rigging and pulleys and harnesses to lower rescuers into the hole,” Chief Tappe said. “The dog was attached to a large hoist and winched out of the space.”

No one was injured in the accident and the dog is fine, the chief told The Press.

The Mastiff showed his appreciation by giving a big lick to Firefighter Kevin Woessner after the rescue, Chief Tappe said.