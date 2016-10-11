Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation to hosts first book drive Saturday

The Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation will host its first annual book drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Books on the Common Saturday, Oct. 15.

The donated books are a gift to celebrate Max Rosenfield and share his love of reading.

The books will benefit Family & Children’s Aid of Danbury.

If residents bring the foundation’s book drive flyer to Books on the Common, located at 404 Main Street, then they will receive 20% off your donation purchase.

“We are thrilled to make this very meaningful gift in celebration of our son Max,” said Jill and Ken Rosenfield.