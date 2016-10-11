The Ridgefield Press

Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation to hosts first book drive Saturday

By Steve Coulter on October 11, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

c4e90835-6fed-4d75-b7a2-df46411d713c

The Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation will host its first annual book drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Books on the Common Saturday, Oct. 15.

The donated books are a gift to celebrate Max Rosenfield and share his love of reading.

The books will benefit Family & Children’s Aid of Danbury.

If residents bring the foundation’s book drive flyer to Books on the Common, located at 404 Main Street, then they will receive 20% off your donation purchase.

“We are thrilled to make this very meaningful gift in celebration of our son Max,”  said Jill and Ken Rosenfield.

Related posts:

  1. SummerFest will close down street, liven up town
  2. Prospector 5K fun run this Saturday
  3. An evening of stand-up comedy with Janeane Garofalo
  4. ‘Expect the Unexpected’ at Keeler Tavern Museum’s Lantern Light Tours

Tags: , ,

Previous Post One-way traffic going smoothly for Founders Hall, rec center Next Post Woodcock Center’s fall festival is Oct. 29
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress