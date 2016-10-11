Stella (Kott) Struk, 95, of Ridgefield, Ct. and formerly of Manchester, NH died Thursday, October 6, 2016 at Filosa Nursing Home in Danbury, Ct. She was the wife of the late Andrew Struk who died in 2004.

Born on October 1, 1921 in Manchester, Stella was the daughter of the late Michael and Tekla (Wrobel) Kott. The eldest daughter of six siblings, Stella was raised and educated in Manchester. She worked in the shoe industry first at Myrna Shoe in Manchester and then retiring from Klev-Bro Shoe in Derry in 1986.

Stella had been a communicant and active member of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was also a member of the Women’s Sodality.

Stella’s main joy in life was spending time with family and friends and caring for her home and gardens. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh made friends wherever she went.

Stella was predeceased by her siblings Casimer, Russell and Walter Kott, Sally A. Kmon, and Mary A Smith.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah L. Roche and her husband Paul of Ridgefield, Ct, her brother-in-law Reynolds W Smith Jr. of Manchester, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Stella’s family is very appreciative of the wonderful care she received during the last few years from her many caregivers, especially the wonderful staff at Filosa.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Oct 12 from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech St. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated Thursday, 10:00 am at the Protection of the Blessed Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, corner of Lowell & Walnut Sts. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Filosa Recreation Fund, 13 Hakim St, Danbury, Ct 06810.

